Editor: I am simply stunned at the number of new developments springing up everywhere in Lake Havasu City. I was shocked at the shaving down of the hillsides above the Foothills Development for more "garages with homes attached." Also alongside the established Foothills grading has started for more, more, more, not to mention the Riviera. I have one question; Where is this water coming from? Will we wait until we are in the same spot as Rio Verde...failing wells everywhere, groundwater used up turning new multi-million dollar homes into possible worthless skeletons? The Arizona Mega-drought, which has this city in an ever-tightening grip, is the worst drought in one-thousand-two-hundred years.
Lake Powell is down by 72% as is Lake Mead. Google Arizona's Future Water Shock for the real story. What will happen if these conditions continue to the point that the dams have no water to hold back? Where does our lake get its water?
Will LHC be just a ghost town with old, decaying homes that were once selling for millions? Is it perhaps time for a building moratorium? What happened to the 1995 law that required developers to guarantee to home buyers in developments with six or more homes 100 years of water? Ask the residents of Rio Verde that question and be ready for a heated answer.
I hope that we residents start paying more attention to what is going on in Lake Havasu City and vote accordingly. Or, we can go on with our collective head in the sand and let the groundwater flow until it dries up. Then we will have someone else to blame (our new national pastime).
Jan Ellison
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.