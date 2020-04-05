Editor: Apparently we have arsonists in Lake Havasu City. These fires do not just start from spontaneous combustion. Today’s News-Herald reported on April 4 that the causes of these fires are unknown. Since the fires are primarily on State and Federal lands, who is responsible for investigating? We are lucky to have a great city fire department but are their hands tied because of jurisdiction? Who is investigating? If there are no investigations these fires will continue without consequences to the arsonists but at a huge cost to our community.
Can anyone shed any light on this? We all have enough to worry about right now and could use some confidence that authorities are actively investigating these fires.
Jan Ellison
Lake Havasu City
