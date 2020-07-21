Editor: Onions to the Socialist complaining about great American citizens flying flags. We support our president and our Capitalist Society. If you want to be a socialist move to Calizuela, or better yet Venezuela, Don’t California our Arizona! You’re the Moron!
Jan Parent
Lake Havasu City
