Editor: Thank you, R. Morgan Braden for responding to my letter headlined “Save Our Children.” I’m glad it made you think about the issues enough to respond. After reading my 259 word letter, you made some assumptions about me. You labeled me a “liberal” and presumed to know what I “obviously believe.” I have never met you. If we had a chance to talk, we may find we have things in common, and could probably find some common ground about such topics as banning books, drag queens, and maybe even gun control. The majority of Americans want common-sense gun control.
I come from a long line of Republicans. They always voted the party line. They were honest, hard-working people. My mother loved Ronald Reagan. A lot has changed over the past 20 or so years, especially the in the past decade. Reagan would not recognize the Republican Party today. The extremists have become the loudest voice, scaring the moderates into silence or completely moving them out of the Party.
