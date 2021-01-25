Editor: I would like to propose that Lake Havasu City become a sanctuary city of decency. A city that encourages its citizens to provide positive moral examples to our youth and each other. A city that strongly discourages profanity laced political flags. How is it patriotic to fly such filth next to the revered American flag? Flags displaying words that are not tolerated in schools, churches, or public air waves. I am for Lake Havasu City — a Sanctuary City of Decency. Come on people!
Jane Garrett
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
It is curious that the violators of common decency are all supporters of the Florid Road Runner - who has always been an affront to human decency.
Amen
