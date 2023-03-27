Editor: Ban drag queen shows. Ban books. How have the cocal minority extremists managed to have such a grip on the American media echo chamber? Their loud demands have found their way into cable “news” programs, headlines in newspapers, and everywhere on social media. While the Silent Majority go about living their lives, these loud extremists get more and more attention and power. Don’t you think it is time to stand up for common sense values?
They say they want to “Save Our Children,” a noble goal. But, seriously folks, are they living in the 1800s? They want to ban books and drag queen shows. Haven’t they noticed that young people rarely a read book? Go to any library and look around. What is the average age of people checking out books? It’s not young people. They have their nose on their smart phone screen, not in a book.
