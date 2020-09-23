Editor: Do you remember Charlie Manson? His ultimate goal in life was to pit whites against blacks. An ultimate race war. Is that what is happening now? Did Charlie finally get his dream? Is he in hell now, saying ”I finally did it, a race war; it only took 50 years. Today we face the ultimate race wars: whites, blacks, all against each other. Is that the plan?
Let’s all get together and squash this horrible time in our lives. We all matter, black, white, yellow . Who gives a dang what color you are? Our guts blood, bodies, minds, are the same. We all bleed in our own ways; do not let our blood be shed.
We are all God’s people. Stop the violence, agree on what you can; realize that we all have different beliefs and that’s OK.
Please do not pit one against an other. Do not give Charlie Manson his way; no race wars. Please stop; everyone needs to take a break, look into the souls god gave you. And live our lives as if we had no tomorrow.
Jane Pritchett
Lake Havasu City
