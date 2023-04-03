Editor: Gun violence isn’t a liberal or conservative issue; it’s a human issue. Let’s stop useless finger-pointing and recognize two basic facts contributing to what feels like an explosion of shootings. 1) Guns are fast. 2) People are unpredictable.

The human brain finishes developing in our 20s. Easy gun access means bad thinking can become terrible actions in seconds. Done. No do-overs. Every parent of every shooter has said, “I never thought my kid would do such a thing.” We simply can’t know how someone will react to heartbreak or other life upsets.

