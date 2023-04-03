Editor: Gun violence isn’t a liberal or conservative issue; it’s a human issue. Let’s stop useless finger-pointing and recognize two basic facts contributing to what feels like an explosion of shootings. 1) Guns are fast. 2) People are unpredictable.
The human brain finishes developing in our 20s. Easy gun access means bad thinking can become terrible actions in seconds. Done. No do-overs. Every parent of every shooter has said, “I never thought my kid would do such a thing.” We simply can’t know how someone will react to heartbreak or other life upsets.
Guns are out of Pandora’s box. Many people own them. No politician will ever get owners to give them up, and no politician is stupid enough to confiscate them. Whenever someone promotes that paranoia, they’re asking for “donations.” Let’s work on laws to limit more guns flowing out of the box, still laws don’t change our two basic facts.
Partisan arguing is energy wasted. Use the energy to spend time with kids and model non-violent ways to solve problems. Teach them violence cannot make another person think the way we want them to. Realize that fact yourself. Be more tolerant of others’ opinions and beliefs. Kids learn from us. Quit getting whipped up over ridiculous, non-lethal stuff.
Please don’t ignore/deny worrisome signs of emotional/mental problems in any member of your household. Get help, report them, check their rooms, and don’t make guns available!
The Second Amendment isn’t going anywhere unless we become something other than a democratic nation. And to that end, stop fomenting civil war—more gun deaths. Flag-waving and partying in flag-colored clothing doesn’t make one a patriot. Do what you can toward positive change. I know it sounds naïve and pie in the sky, but it won’t kill us to try.
