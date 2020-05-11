Editor: I use to be a resident of Lake Havasu City (2003-2014). We (husband and myself) had to move because of his health issues.
I received this email, which describes what Havasu is: "I come from a big city, a sprawling city where towns run into each other, with no space between them. I lived in a place where you didn’t know your neighbors and 'not getting involved' was the safer bet. I moved here three years ago and discovered a new way of life.
"With so many residents out of work and their children home and out of school, membership has exploded exponentially. The Food Bank manager, Colleen Mattinson, has struggled to keep the shelves full, despite the generosity of townspeople and local groups.
"Today we had more people in line to donate food and money than we had clients coming for food.
"Today we experienced an incredible outpouring of unprecedented kindness and generosity. Today we actually had to have a separate line just for donations. Today this town showed up and showed they cared for and about, each other.
"I can’t think of a better place to live. Bravo, Lake Havasu residents. We may be a small town but there is a huge and compassionate heart beating in so many here. Thank you for your support and rallying to answer the call of this most basic of needs."
Jane Tyndale
Groveland, Florida
