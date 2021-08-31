Editor: I appreciated your articles about litter in our fair city. All of us can combat this problem by removing debris in our neighborhoods while taking a walk. When picking up litter, If you do not use a grabber, a dog poop bag is the best protection from unwanted germs since it provides more air circulation than plastic gloves. Vacant lots are often the homes of plastic bags, cans, and those annoying little liquor bottles. Cigarette butts are the most littered item in the world with an estimated 4.5 trillion littered annually. Each butt can take from 5 to 400 years to completely break down. We all need to encourage our friends and family who cannot quit smoking to not make the world their ashtray.
Please join me by becoming a self-appointed member of the Litter League. We can each take responsibility for improving our city.
Janet Adams
Lake Havasu City
