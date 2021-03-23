This letter is in response to the March 2 letter by Mr. Garay. I’m not sure which is more appalling— his ignorance or your sense of entitlement. He managed to mask when it was required by local mandate or by federal law, but was magically unable to as soon as the local mandate was lifted? Perhaps he needs to read up on the Americans with Disabilities Act. The ADA does not exempt you from wearing a mask, as long as the business makes a “reasonable accommodation” that doesn’t place an undue burden on them. In this case, that would be curbside pickup, or wearing a face shield if the business allows that substitution. Current case law (Pletcher vs. Giant Eagle Inc.) has so far supported the right of stores to require masks if curbside delivery and face shields are allowed. His “inability” to mask seems more like an assertion that the rules don’t apply to you. People like him are the reason the rest of us still have to wear masks to be safe. Many reputable scientists and physicians (including those from the American Lung Association) have stated that almost everyone is capable of wearing a properly fitted mask. His phrasing about Covid-19 (“the actual plague everyone is afraid of”) suggests that he’s not afraid of it — and he should be. If his “condition” is as severe as he states, he’s in a high risk category. So everyone should mask up to protect him, but he will not return the favor? When businesses ask you politely to wear a mask, you’re entitled to say “I don’t have to because I don’t want to?” You’re entitled to your opinion. You’re not entitled to use your ignorance to make the rest of us ill. Please wear a mask, or stay home.
Janet Campbell
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Well said, Janet. And once again to anger my fans - To abolish mask-wearing laws in some States while the rest of the Nation keeps theirs is like designating a “urinate here” section in a swimming pool
