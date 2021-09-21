Editor: I have been watching the obituaries and am sick to my stomach about how many kids who were born from 1956 to 1960 have died. Cancer deaths now feel like when Nevada was test bombing and us kids would watch the clouds and then winds. Now our kids who were born in that era are dying.
Janet Miller
Cottonwood
