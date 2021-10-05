Editor: I’d like to add to Fred Mohun’s letter this week regarding the Afghanistan evacuation and calling for the impeachment of Joe Biden.
For quite a lengthy letter you omitted certain important facts that if carefully analyzed would indicate that President Biden was handed a no win situation by our prior president. The Doha Agreement, signed on Feb. 29, 2020, made between the Taliban and the U.S. (without the inclusion of the Afghan government) included the promise that the US would fully withdraw their troops by May 2021. According to Gen. Milley In return for our withdrawal by that date seven conditions were made that the Taliban agreed to including the one regarding the Taliban not attacking departing Americans. That is the only condition that they actually met. In spite of this Donald Trump sought to accelerate the withdrawal, and at one point he demanded that it be completed by January saying leaving Afghanistan is “a wonderful and positive thing to do” all the while without having any detailed plan with which to exit. According to Trump’s Defense Secretary Chris Miller by January 15, 2021, just prior to Biden’s Inauguration, our U.S. troops in Afghanistan were drawn down to a total of 2500 troops. Gen. Mark Milley, in his congressional testimony this week, said it was the military’s conclusion that it would require 30,000 troops to stave off the Taliban once fighting resumed after the Aug 31st deadline. Biden would then have been faced with the choice to pull out while under attack or send in another 30,000 troops. Let’s look at the whole picture when asking for “accountability and truth”.
Janice Cosand
Lake Havasu City
