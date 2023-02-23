For hour upon hour and multiple days before he gave his recent State of the Union speech, President Joe Biden repeated all 7,224 words over and over, thereby avoiding most of his usual verbal flubs. Also, for 40 years as a senator, a vice president and a president, he learned what can be important in political oratory: avoiding the truth.

After all, politicians are not successful out of pure luck, and twisting facts in a big-time speech just might help induce public gullibility and keep supporters fooled in 2024 voting booths, if it comes to that.

