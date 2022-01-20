Editor: In reference to the recent News-Herald editorial ‘Second bridge needs to be a legislative priority’. The editorial suggests that the undeveloped Arizona State Trust land on the island be conveyed to Havasu (City) and then sold to pay for the bridge.
To the best of my knowledge, the State of Arizona doesn’t own the land. It is owned by the Federal Government and administered by the Department of Interior through the Bureau of Reclamation. The land is leased to the State of Arizona, for public use, through a long term concession agreement.
The Arizona State Land Department already sub-leases portions of the property, through the Arizona State Parks Board to the benefit of the Arizona State Land Trust. Those portions of the island shoreline already developed such as the Marina, Nautical Inn, Islander Resort and Beachcomber were developed (and I believe still operate today) through long term sub-concession agreements.
I agree a second bridge should be a priority for Lake Havasu City. Hats off to Representative Biasiucci for his attempt to secure State funding for this project. Perhaps we should try to tap into the #5.8 billion available to the Arizona Department of Transportation under the Infrastructure Bill? The case might be made that London Bridge is obsolete, causing unsafe traffic conditions (including State Route 95) and should be replaced ... not literally of course, but with a second bridge. The State could be repaid handsomely over time with an investment in a second bridge, particularly if federal infrastructure funds are used to build it. There are over 160 acres of undeveloped land on the island. This include the entire shoreline from Crazy Horse to Site Six. This prime waterfront land is presumably available for development, for public use as required, to future concessionaires through long term sub-concession agreements with the State of Arizona (think resorts/golf course). Never happen without a second bridge.
Jay Coombs
Lake Havasu City
