Editor: I take issue with the Today’s News-Herald editorial on 11/26 ‘Workforce housing getting overlooked as Havasu grows’. In my opinion “adjusting the city’s zoning policies to allow for creative housing types” is not the right answer.
It is my understanding that the declaration of reservations (zoning and deed restrictions) for all properties within the original boundaries of Lake Havasu City were established in the 1960s, when the properties were originally sold and “run with the land.” On the other hand, the city government does have the authority (as it should) to consider and grant or reject re-zoning and variance requests.
Case in point is the 6 acre, 40 “tiny” 2-story home project proposed within an established area of Single-Family Residential homes. The Planning and Zoning Commission rightfully rejected this project and the City Council should support that decision. In my opinion, approval of this project would have a significant negative impact on those neighborhoods in Tracts 2208, 2201 and 2217 and could establish an undesirable precedent affecting other parcels and lots throughout the city.
Perhaps the city could ‘grease the wheels for affordable housing’ through economic incentives and/or assistance with off-site improvements for those developments in appropriate locations.
Jay Coombs
Lake Havasu City
