Editor: I am turning 65 on Dec. 30, and I have been researching Medicare. I sent this email to my son describing what I found out. Just thought you guys might get a laugh from it.

“Happy Almost Birthday. Jay, your birthday is almost here. Jay you can now bend over, ahem I mean you are about to become 65 and the United States Government wants to wish you a happy 65th by making you start paying $170.10 each and every month you stay alive. How’s that for a present?

