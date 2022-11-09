Editor: I am turning 65 on Dec. 30, and I have been researching Medicare. I sent this email to my son describing what I found out. Just thought you guys might get a laugh from it.
“Happy Almost Birthday. Jay, your birthday is almost here. Jay you can now bend over, ahem I mean you are about to become 65 and the United States Government wants to wish you a happy 65th by making you start paying $170.10 each and every month you stay alive. How’s that for a present?
“Well it doesn’t stop there. You’re also going to pay for a Medicare Supplement plan at $91 per month plus the price will go up over time for as long as you live. But wait there’s more. Even though you are healthy and take no medications you better sign up for a plan “D” drug plan.
“We know it seems stupid to buy a drug plan that you don’t need or want. But you are rich aren’t you? Don’t forget you have $505 deductible before the drug plan even kicks in. Heck that’s only $42 per month for as long as you live.
“So lets sum up the gift from us to you Medicare Part A, B: $170.10, price will fluctuate. Medigap Plan N Supplement: $91. Plan D drug plan: $7.50. Total: $268.60 a month for as long as you live! Isn’t that great? We knew you would like it, just thank ex-President Lyndon Johnson for this wonderful retirement package. We love it when we can take money out of the economy, but hey it’s only money... namely yours. Thank You for being a loyal citizen. Joey Biden.”
