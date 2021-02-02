Editor: I have been a subscribers since arriving in Lake Havasu City in 2000. However, for some time now I have been very disturbed by the obvious slanting of the articles from the Associated Press. It has gotten to the point that I will skip the article if it is political, since I now it will be slanted against President Trump.
What has happened to the press and media that used to report the news factually without indicating their point of view?
I don’t know what you can do about this, but at any rate I am very unhappy about the situation.
Jean Miller
Lake Havasu City
Conservative/fascist domestic terrorists are always upset whenever the truth and facts are part of a news article - and that is what the AP provides.
