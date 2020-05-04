Editor: I have never sent letter to an editor but I feel compelled to send in something regarding the letter comparing President Trump to Hitler. Hitler was an atheist, who took away people’s freedom by taking away guns. Once that was done he was able to control virtually everything else. He controlled the marketplace, military, churches, communications, etc,. then ordered the murder of anyone he wanted, especially the Jews. President Trump has done none of these things. He is for God, pro-life and pro Israel. He wants to keep us safe by closing the borders (we lock our own doors and cars!). He wants America to prosper. President Trump has called out the media who constantly attack him. My husband and I pray daily for President Trump, his advisors and his adversaries in Congress.
I am scared about people that have effluvium for brains.
Jeani Taylor
Lake Havasu City
1) The impeached fool is not “my” president. He may have somehow wound up in our White House and been given the title of “president,” but that does not mean he is now or ever will be “my” president.
2) Just a few points confirming the impeached fool is EXACTLY like Herr Hitler - Anti-intellectualism and opposition to science - Portray minorities as a threat - Encourage violence - Encourage divisiveness and chaos in society - Invoke emergency powers - Create a non-existent “problem” and then offer a solution - Encourage the idea of a culture war - Lie constantly - Deceive your supporters - Attack the judiciary.
3) Curious how you seem to think the impeached low-life is pro-God. Which God would that be? Because his not going to church and not being able to quote a single Bible passage seems to indicate he is a fake on that front as well.
4) This “border wall” of which you speak. Is that the one he promised “MEXICO WILL PAY FOR THE WALL!” and is now being financed off the back of our military – you know, the people who actually defend our nation?
5) Your prayers should be directed at saving our nation from the Satan inspired, impeached loser who is hell-bent on destroying our once great nation.
6) And you are concerned about people who, somehow, have an odor for brains? My concern would be for those supporters of the impeached loser who have feces for brains.
