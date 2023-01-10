It is that time of year to remind you of the fabulous programs that we offer at the Assessor’s office.

Exemption Programs: Widow/Widowers, 100% Disabled and the new Disabled Veterans. Please visit our office or call soon for information about these popular programs. There are specific qualifications required to be accepted into the program. For example, the qualifying income may not exceed $36,077 per household or $43,733 per household with minor children. There is a property valuation assessment limit of $29,418. Apply today to see if you qualify, it could amount to a considerable discount on your taxes. Don’t miss the 2023 application window, ending February 28th.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.