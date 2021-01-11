Happy New Year Mohave County, I am certain many of you are happy to see 2020 in the rear view mirror.
Now that we made it through 2020, it’s time to start looking forward. I am here to discuss the programs the Assessor’s office has for you in 2021.
We are happy to announce that we still have our Widow/Widower’s/100% Disabled Exemption programs available starting January 4th. We also are continuing the Senior Property Valuation Protection Option (Senior Freeze) program which will also be available to apply for January 4th.
Both programs have qualifications. I am hoping you, or a family member, might qualify for these fantastic programs, detailed information about all programs below:
Widow/Widower’s/ 100% Disabled Program:
- Must be a current legal resident of Arizona.
-The total value of all property owned in Arizona may not exceed $27,970 (this can be as much as $279,700 Limited Property Value on residential property).
-Qualifying income to determine eligibility is subject to change each year. For the 2021 tax year, qualifying income may not exceed $34,301 per household, or $41,151 per household with miner children.
Senior Property Valuation Protection Option Program (Senior Freeze):
-At least one of the home owners must be 65 years of age at the time the application is filed. A copy of proof of age must be submitted.
-The property must be the primary residence of the taxpayer. For purposes of this application “Primary Residence” is defined as the residence which is occupied by the taxpayer for an aggregate of nine (9) months of the calendar year.
• The owner must have resided in the primary residence for at least 2 years prior to applying for the option.
• All owners’ combined total income from all sources, including non-taxable income, cannot exceed the specified amount in the amendment. This is $38,112 for a single owner and $47,640 for 2 or more owners.
• If exterior alterations/additions are made to your property after the freeze has been approved, the value of the new alteration/addition will be added to the frozen value.
If the owners meet all of these requirements and the application is approved, the limited property value of the primary residence will remain fixed for a 3-year period. To remain eligible, the owner is REQUIRED TO RENEW the option during the last 6 months of the 3-year period upon receipt of a notice of reapplication from the County Assessor.
The freeze terminates and the property reverts to its current limited property value, if the owner sells the home, if the owner neglects to re-apply or otherwise becomes ineligible.
It is important to know that the VALUATION for the primary residence will be frozen as long as the owner remains eligible. TAXES will not be frozen.
It is a pleasure to have been re-elected in November as your Mohave County Assessor for another 4 year term, thank you for your votes. Since becoming your Assessor, my office has accomplished more than I could have imagined.
I can assure you, I could not have accomplished any of the great things we have accomplished for our county if it were not for my fantastic, friendly, hardworking staff. Next time you visit one of our offices make certain you mention how great they, would ya?.
Happy New Year!
Jeanne Kentch is Mohave County Assessor.
