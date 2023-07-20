Hello Mohave County! It is mighty warm out there, I hope you are all doing all you can to stay cool and hydrated.
I would like to remind all property owners about our Senior Property Valuation Protection Program (Senior Freeze) deadline is coming soon: Aug. 31 to finalize your application. Contact our office today to make certain you have all the necessary documents to file an application.
The Arizona Assessors are proud to announce the passing of a HB2064 during this years legislative season. We worked very hard with our Legislatures and Governor to get this passed. HB2064 allows the Assessor’s Office to accept multiple types of medical doctors to sign for disability requests. When this bill goes into effect, it will allow us to accept signatures from the following doctors to help with qualification for a disability exemption status. We believe this expanded medical audience will help disabled exemption applicants considerably.
The list of doctor’s signatures that will be accepted on our disability form:
US Department of Veterans Affairs
Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons
Our Assessors Address Protection Program (AAPP) has been very successful since implemented this year. The Assessor’s office researched and found that most fraud begins with a change of address.
The AAPP is designed to ensure that the property owners are the only persons who may change their mailing address. Our new program requires the property owner to file a notarized affidavit requesting that they are the only authorized agent that can change the mailing address on a property. Once the notarized affidavit is submitted, the address can only be changed with a second notarized affidavit with the new address. The program does not totally “lock” the address; certain statutory processes will necessarily override the lock.
Deed transfers, Death certificates, Judgments and other processes of law would overrule the lock.
Once enrolled in the AAPP program you will have communication from our office with any future changes or incoming deeds. The program is not designed to be a failsafe way to prevent fraud but should at the very least give our concerned taxpayers an additional level of security in the maintenance of their address and ownership record.
In order to apply for the AAPP program, visit one of our Assessor’s offices:
• Bullhead City Office1130 Hancock Road, Bullhead City, AZ 86442; 928-758-0701
• Kingman Office- 700 W. Beale Street, Kingman AZ 928-753-0703
• Lake Havasu Office- 2001 College Drive, Ste 93, Lake Havasu City; 928-453-0702
