Hello Mohave County. This month I am focusing on housing in Mohave County.
It is hard to miss the very active spike in today’s housing market, this market is great for those selling but when considering the supply and demand, it’s not so great for purchasing. I believe the market will eventually correct itself, experts are claiming Mohave County to be the front runner on this inevitable correction.
Data from Redfin shows that the number of sellers lowering their prices are ticking up. As mortgage rates approach 5% and appear likely to climb higher, you will see home prices moderate soon. Recently, CoreLogic, a real estate and financial think tank, noted that a handful of markets appear to be headed for a likely price decline and Lake Havasu is included in that list. As CoreLogic notes, many of the markets in the Mountain West and Southeast — where home prices grew by as much as 20% to 30% year-over-year in December 2021 — are now overvalued.
No matter what happens in the Mohave County market we are realizing a severe lack of Affordable housing, which is a huge concern for Mohave County and the cities. I collaborated with Mohave County Economic Development Director, Tami Ursenbach to write this article, she understands this concern:
“After talking to city officials and working with Mohave County Community Services, it is estimated the county is short approximately 10,000 units of affordable housing. Each area of the county is different and diverse.
Housing prices continue to soar, and people are having a harder time finding rentals or homes to purchase that are within low income and workforce budgets.
The Economic Development and Community Services offices are working hard to find solutions and encourage developers to build affordable housing throughout Mohave County.
Low income housing is calculated by 80% or less of median wages in an area. Affordable workforce housing is calculated as 80% to 120% of median wages in an area.
The Economic Development office is recruiting developers to build rental housing, there are several currently looking to purchase land. With higher fees for supply and higher employment wages, the builders are constantly looking for ways to financially build housing and not lose money. One option is to use tax credits through the Department of Housing (DOH).
To qualify, they must follow specific guidelines from DOH. If the builders use tax credits to build homes, they must agree to charge a small percentage of the tenant’s wages to keep the units affordable. Each location is inspected yearly to make sure each unit and outside is clean and maintained.
An example of low-income housing is Katherines Landing between Bullhead City and Golden Valley. It is a beautiful community where people are screened prior to being able to live there.
Mohave County is in the process of creating a Request for Proposal to have a housing study created to find out actual housing needs in the county”.
Although Mohave is working hard to entice developers to build “low-income” or “affordable housing”, the cost (or values) of vacant land has increased enough and the cost of product like concrete, steel and lumber is so high many times this option is not allowable. The investment simply does not “pencil out” for the developers.
In summary, we are witnessing a huge swing in residential values around Mohave County. With a limit to our “low-income” or “affordable housing” it can be difficult to find a new home one can afford. We have areas such as Golden Shores with a nominal .8% increase, compared to Lake Havasu City with a 39% increase. This disparity makes it challenging for our mass appraisal techniques, but I assure you we work very hard in make certain your values to be fair and equitable. Enjoy your summer, the next County Corner will be by our very own Recorder, Kristi Blair.
Jeanne Kentch is the county assessor for Mohave County.
