Hello Mohave County. I want to thank you all again for again voting me in as your County Assessor. I am humbled and excited to accomplish more great things for Mohave County.
I am extremely fortunate to be surrounded by an amazingly talented and dedicated staff, there are 45 of us in total between our LHC, BHC and Kingman offices. With help from my staff I am sharing the long list of accomplishments we have achieved since you elected me in 2016:
• We re-wrote, distributed and made easily available our book; “How to Understand Your Property Values”. Visit one of our offices or our website for your copy: https://resources.mohavecounty.us/file/Assessor/Forms/2020_booklet_w_Trs_added_pgs.pdf
• I partnered with the Recorder and the Treasurer in creating our monthly “County Corner”. I hope you enjoy our articles.
• Our office completed a comprehensive re-canvass of Oatman and we are currently canvassing Yucca for the first time in decades.
• We partnered with Recorder Kristi Blair in creating a customer service person for the BHC and LHC offices, offering both Assessor and Recorder services.
• I partnered with the Recorders office to obtain a grant for helping with our County archives, the first step in protecting our County’s documents.
• We implemented Pictometry, creating an entirely new way of valuing property from our desktops, saving resources and multiple trips to each property.
• We have implemented and continue to implement dynamic, state-of-the-art software that makes our sometimes cumbersome jobs much more efficient and effective. The most current software purchase will assist in deed and sales information processing, allowing for a faster turnaround on property transfers to the public.
• We created a valuation program for commercial Agricultural wells in Mohave County. We are the first county in the state to value these wells.
• Since I have become your Assessor our property appeals have reduced from over 9000 parcels a year to less than 400 parcels a year.
• We are proud of our continued compliance with DOR equalization standards for mass appraisal for each of my years in office. Our values as measured by the DOR are among the most equitable and uniform in the state.
• We have made some and will be making more improvements with our website and have just started a Facebook page for easier communications with our staff. Please find and like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MohaveCountyAssessorsOffice
• We successfully remodeled our Bullhead City office, replacing 30 year old office furniture. We are commencing a remodel for the Lake Havasu City office this spring to improve our customer service area making it ADA compliant and easier to navigate.
• We are very excited to announce that our office has digitized over 40,000 parcel cards, some over 60 years old and added them to our digital data base. When this project is finished it will allow for all available history on each parcel to be in our data base. At one scan at a time with over 250,000 parcels we will take a while to finish, but we are moving right along.
I could not have accomplished all of this, and more, without the constant support of my staff and my constituents. I am proud of our accomplishments and know for a fact we would not have been so successful if we did not work so well together. I want to thank all of you that have supported me and our office. We value all of you and thank you for allowing us to continue working for you.
