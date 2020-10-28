Editor: In regards to the article Tuesday about President Trump’s visit to Mohave County, I must disagree with Jim Heath’s assumption that the president’s visit indicates a desperation within his campaign.
He said his visit was a “desperate effort to bolster chances” for his election. As the Secretary of the Mohave County Republican Central Committee (MCRCC) I can assure you desperation is not the reason. The MCRCC proudly raised tens of thousands of dollars for republican campaigns throughout Arizona, including his. We are proud of our fundraising efforts and were told by Arizona GOP Chairman Kelli Ward we raised more money than any county in Arizona.
Last election we helped president Trump win election by voting more red than most counties in the country. Personally I believe the reason President Trump is coming to Mohave County was to say Thank you to Mohave County, we sincerely deserve it.
Jeanne Kentch
Secretary, Mohave County Republican Central Committee.
Desert Hills
(1) comment
Uhh, you do know Typhoid Donnie did not win the votes of the American people in 2016. And believe any candidate for any office that holds a rally in the s-hole known as Bullhead City is desperate beyond measure.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.