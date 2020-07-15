Editor: Thank you for allowing me to write a follow-up to your article titled: “Report: Havasu housing values most at risk.” I called CoreLogic and spoke to their Chief Economist, Dr. Frank Nothaft.
He was very informative, but did not give me reason for his “risk” assessment except for their theory that the unemployment rate in our area created his “Risk of Home Price Decline” ranking. I explained to him that our county homes, for the most part, are retirement, vacation and second homes.
The Lake Havasu City, Kingman area is not metropolitan as stated in their report. Because many of our jobs are in the hospitality industry we will see a high rate of unemployment, but by no means does it mean it will affect our values as he suggested. Dr. Nothaft explained to me the 6.6% national decline is not expected for Lake Havasu or for our County as a whole. He expects a 3% decline from this July to next July, that is half of his national assessment in the report.
As Chad Nelson states we have seen a 12.7% increase from last year in values. I agree with Mr. Nelson and would opine that we are currently in a bubble, which we all know will pop at some point. I expect to see more of a “correction” after the first of next year, but could not in all matter call it a decline, 12.7% minus 3% is still a 9.7% increase. When you look at it that way you can understand how this report is very misleading, and in some ways, considering my conversation with Dr. Nothaft, incorrect. I still do not see how we can have a 75% confidence score and a “Very High” level of risk of price decline with a mere 3% correction.
According to Dr. Nothaft, he felt Las Vegas was a very high risk of decline, but Las Vegas did not make his report… I simply do not understand this.
2018 values increased by 11.8%, 2019 values increased by 7.6%. As you can see our 12.7% increase so far for 2020 is substantial compared to the years before. There could be many reasons for this increase, but I tend to agree with Mr Nelson in that the covid-19 could have actually helped improve our market instead of hurting our market when you consider the many buyers that came from surrounding states due to their state issued quarantines. Additionally when you look at the CoreLogic report you will see many counties in California that are “undervalued”, this can assume people are selling quickly and taking whatever price they can get.
The entire CoreLogic report was based on what they considered the “perfect storm” of elevated covid-19 cases and subsequent collapse of the spring and summer tourism market, which he believes will curtail home-purchase demand. Could this report be another covid-19 crisis? I certainly hope this will not be the case for Mohave County. I feel confident that besides the small correction expected after the first of next year, Mohave County’s values will not suffer due to covid-19. Maybe I am a sincere optimist, but considering these numbers are based on assumptions that call us a “metropolitan area” and don’t take into account our current increase or our community analysis, I am confident my optimism will run true.
Jeanne Ketch
Mohave County Assessor
Desert Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.