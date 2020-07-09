Editor: Our leaders need to follow the current science, and not pander to the die-hards who have been in Arizona all their lives and feel their rights are being trampled on. We have people living here from all over the U.S. and the world, and those people are the ones scratching their heads.
Wear a mask, save a life, which may end up being your own, a friend’s or a family member’s.
Keep safe, everyone.
Jeanne Kroutil
Kingman
