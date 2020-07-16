Sunny. High around 110F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies. Low around 85F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 17, 2020 @ 1:07 am
Editor: To Mayor Sheehy: Congratulations for helping make Arizona California’s largest county.
Jeanne Stein
Lake Havasu City
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Editor: I just went through the process of getting a title, registration and plate…
Fully four months into the national emergency known as Covid-19, answers to basic …
The Lake Havasu Unified School District's board of directors is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to provide sex education to students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.