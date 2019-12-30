Editor: The front page article in the Dec. 3 edition demonstrates a clear example of conservative vs. liberal thinking. On one hand the more conservative Trump Dept of Energy wants to allow consumers to have more freedom of choice on what kind of light bulbs they want to be able to purchase and use. “We’re bringing back the incandescent bulb for those that want it.” On the other are the liberals who want the government to make the choice, presumably because certain individuals aren’t intelligent, caring or concerned enough to make the right choice if allowed to do it. “It doesn’t make any sense to continue with it (the incandescent bulb) when there are options that are so much more efficient and effective and non-damaging to the Earth.” Every new regulation takes away a little bit of our freedom and we should be happy that another of them is being rolled back.
Jeff Keller
Lake Havasu City
Is there nothing Republiscums will not lie about? We know they hate facts above all else so, once again, I will provide the facts - Today’s light bulb standards stem from the bipartisan Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 passed under President George W. Bush – gosh, you mean the evil liberals didn’t do it? That’s right Skippy, it was the Bush Kid who did it! Under the law, Congress required general-use light bulbs to gradually become more efficient. In phase one, the bulbs had to improve by at least 27% between 2012 and 2014, or the equivalent of making a 100-watt bulb provide the same brightness on just 72 watts. This effectively ended the sale of the classic pear-shaped traditional incandescent.
The legislation allowed the Department of Energy to revise standards as needed to make them more stringent, and to consider expanding them to more types of bulbs. But if DOE did not set a standard, or set its standard too low, Congress included a “backstop” provision to prohibit the sale of bulbs that did not get at least 45 lumens per watt in 2020. Only CFLs and LEDs can meet this standard, which is 60%-70% more efficient than a traditional incandescent.
