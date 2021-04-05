Editor: Since Congress and the Democrats don’t have a problem with Planned Parenthood saying that it keeps the money it receives from the government separate from the money it uses to provide abortions, they should have no problem with the state of Arizona being able to keep covid relief money from being used for tax cuts. In fact, the whole idea that government money is required for tax cuts is based on the false premise that all of the money is the governments and them allowing you to keep more of what you earn is the same as them giving you money.
The insertion of the “None of this money can be used for tax cuts” provision in pork laden “stimulus” bill is just another example of the hypocrisy of Congressional democrats and their supporters.
Jeff Keller
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
"Waiter! Over here, I need some cheese to go with my whine."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.