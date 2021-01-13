Editor: In a recent letter Holly Dove asked what “real Republicans” want from government.
The answer is short: We want protection from enemies foreign and domestic, enforcement of the laws and the freedoms guaranteed to us under the Constitution.
A longer answer, and one she may not understand as well, is what we don’t want from government.
For example we don’t want government telling us what we can say and think and telling us how to run our lives and our businesses, what kind of cars we have to drive, what kind of house we have to live in, what social causes we have to support, where we have to send our kids to school or what they have to be taught.
In short, we want to live in a free country as free and mature adults.
The “immature children” are those who want government to act as a surrogate parent, protecting them from things they don’t like and doing more and more for them and who act out through rioting, arson, looting, destruction of government and private property, blockading of streets and assaults on those who don’t let them have their way.
We have seen that happening in some of our cities literally every day for months on end with little or no criticism from democratic leaders.
It is time for the the social justice warriors to stop their “childish bullying” and let the adults live the lives they want to live, not the ones people like Dove want them to live.
Jeff Keller
Lake Havasu City
