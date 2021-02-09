Editor: Last year was a doozy and most of us have been optimistic and hopeful as we entered the new one. It has not been a good start and I am fearful as I see our freedoms erode. The book “1984” was written as a satire, but we are living it now.
We are arbitrarily locked down with the covid virus still raging with vaccines rolling out slowly. We have 25,000 armed troops in a fortified nation’s capital. The Thought Police are on the prowl listening for any language that they deem hateful or offensive in any way.
They are even seeking to hunt down and eliminate words. (Destroy language to destroy thought) The Ministry of Truth (Big Media) applies censorship to any ideas that challenges their dogma. We are now seeing blacklisting at a level that pales the McCarthy era.
The Memory Hole is eating our history and traditions. Great literature is banned in many educational settings. I look to the newspaper for something instructional or inspiring and all I see is nastiness.
Our most basic and important civil rights guaranteed by the first amendment are being trampled. Due process, guaranteed by the 5th and 14th amendments, is a tenant that seems lost in today’s America.
These rights have been egregiously attacked and seldom defended. Unless we are prepared to live under fascism, which is being shown an open door by many, we must wake up, defend our constitution and reaffirm our rights.
Jeff Reyburn
Lake Havasu City
Interesting comment. The only way to stop the rise of fascism in our country would be vote out every Republican at every level of government.
