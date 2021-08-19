Editor: Incompetent is not a strong enough word to describe our President and his administration. You may add irresponsible as well. From his first orders to jeopardize national security (and our financial well being) by hamstringing our energy industry to today’s Afghanistan disaster, the man has failed horribly.
He opened our southern border to a humanitarian and health crisis. He has done his best to divide citizens along class and racial lines. Now they want us to blow up our economy by trusting them to spend 5+ Trillion dollars. I will say the Biden administration is a far greater threat to the future of our nation than any climate changes could be. He is lost, and what makes it even sadder is that there does not seem to be anyone in his inner circle that will even begin to repair the damage.
Jeff Reyburn
Lake Havasu City
