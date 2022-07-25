Editor: It was said in January 2021 that “if it is not broken, Biden will break it” Truer words were never spoken. His administration has defied logic in their actions. His energy decisions alone have had a devastating effect on our economy, national security and world peace. His commitment to a non-existent “Green Utopia has allowed India, China and Russia to pollute and prosper and OPEC nations to grow richer while Americans suffer, presumptuously thinking that we can affect “climate change.”
The President boasts the most diverse cabinet in history. It would be true if just one of them were competent.
Most have no experience in the departments that they head. The VP and entire cabinet are incapable fools, lacking the motivation, knowledge and ability to do anything but harm.
Our economy is in shambles, our border is open, and crime is out of control. Some may say he is well intended, but by adhering to progressive dogma, he has managed to break every thing he has touched. He has a history of dishonesty, hypocrisy and is linked to family corruption. The fact that he is probably in mental decline makes it even more alarming. Other than Senator Manchin, no one in his party will step out to stop his distru0ctive agendas.
We cannot get out of this mess unless we honestly assess where we are and what we must do, All we seem to get is denial and blame shifting, along with weekly “new plans”.
A first step would be a common sense long term energy plan. That would put fossil fuels back in play, by using natural gas and drilling, transporting and refining oil.
