Editor: It was said in January 2021 that “if it is not broken, Biden will break it” Truer words were never spoken. His administration has defied logic in their actions. His energy decisions alone have had a devastating effect on our economy, national security and world peace. His commitment to a non-existent “Green Utopia has allowed India, China and Russia to pollute and prosper and OPEC nations to grow richer while Americans suffer, presumptuously thinking that we can affect “climate change.”

The President boasts the most diverse cabinet in history. It would be true if just one of them were competent.

