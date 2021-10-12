Editor: I am not a progressive. In fact, I don’t think that I even know one. I certainly do not embrace any of their ideology. I know that there are some about because the news media fills the air with their drivel. It has been best described as authoritarian collectivism.
No thanks.
Progressivism has led to an erosion of our rights and freedoms, rising crime, diminished national security and economic uncertainty. We have a current administration that has endorsed these ideas. Fools from the top down, they have created a hypocrisy rich government, failing at every level. Our debt is obscene, inflation is out of control and yet a handful of legislators are holding the nation hostage so that they may “transform America”.
I am hopeful that among the incompetent and corrupt congress some honorable and straight thinking people will come to the defense of the nation and its citizenry. Renounce and resist progressivism.
Jeff Reyburn
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Jeffie – Where were you when the twice-impeached, lying, traitor sent our debt skyrocketing with his truly “obscene” hand-outs to corporations and the rich? And yes we need to “transform America” and President Biden – the man elected by the American people to get us out of the mess left behind by a maniacal fool – is taking the proper steps to Build Back Better and paying for it by doing away with those tax breaks. If making life better for every working American is “progressive” then bring it on.
