Editor: We all know (and most of us have learned to follow) the old warning “If it is not broken, don’t fix it.” Well, I heard a new version this week. “If it is not broken, Biden will break it”. Sad, but true.
Jeff Reyburn
Lake Havasu City
A Senate panel voted Wednesday to give themselves and their colleagues a big increase in their allowance — and do it as soon as possible.
(1) comment
Oh look, another Biden Hater. As President Biden - the man elected by the American people to offer all of us hope for a better nation and to replace a twice-impeached, lying, crook - moves ahead with massive popularity for his programs these sad losers are just becoming a joke.
