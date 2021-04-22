Editor: We all know (and most of us have learned to follow) the old warning “If it is not broken, don’t fix it.” Well, I heard a new version this week. “If it is not broken, Biden will break it”. Sad, but true.

Jeff Reyburn

Lake Havasu City

(1) comment

BigBob
BigBob

Oh look, another Biden Hater. As President Biden - the man elected by the American people to offer all of us hope for a better nation and to replace a twice-impeached, lying, crook - moves ahead with massive popularity for his programs these sad losers are just becoming a joke.

