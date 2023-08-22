Editor: As I’ve read letters in the News-Herald these past few weeks, it seems that there are a host of experts that live in Lake Havasu. When I read these letters, it always sparks me to do some research to “fact check” what has been printed.

What I have found is that you can tell which news stations they watch.

Pity Pudd

Are we on the verge of losing this country as we've known it for the past 250 years?

A Civil War soon... Maybe, Probably.

We are witnessing the perfect playbook of a Marxist/Socialist Manifesto here in our country.

You indoctrinate the young, separate the family and divide society.

James Totcke

America is definitely a divided nation, so much so that I’m surprised that the politically correct word cops aren’t demanding that the word “UNITED” be removed for our countries name!

I naively thought that President Obama’s election would bring the nation together, not exacerbate the division. As insane as this sounds, it seems as if the President Biden goes out of his way to exploit class and race warfare and for the life of me I can’t concoct any scenario where a divided nation benefits the future of this country.

We were promised a UNITER and Chief and instead we hear the return of Jim Crow rhetoric, the demoralization of non-union workers, successful entrepreneurs are greedy and everyone isn’t paying their fair share. The final straw for me is being told that the American Dream was a lie and never existed! This country has produced millions of examples of the American Dream being attainable and I’m one of those examples!

Although the American Dream does not offer a “guarantee of success”, it does “guarantee the opportunity for success” and it’s every American’s induvial decision whether they want to exploit that opportunity or squander it; after all, isn’t that all any fair-mind citizen could expect from their county!

Jim

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Thanks Jim, I’ve copied you last paragraph for future reference. Mr. Sayre is a retired local firefighter who was a battalion commander I worked with him in public safety for this City and he is a wise man. This Country has survived more divisive times then our current situation and I’m optimistic that our local defenders of the indefensible are seeing a light? They’ve been very scarce the last couple of weeks of unfolding debacles. [thumbup][huh][smile] Deaton

Pity Pudd

Thank you, Jeff, nicely said...

But, I'm just wondering where and why we haven't heard from the Peanut Gallery on this one yet!?

Or is Morning Joe still on?

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Looks like most of the peanut gallery is here…

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

I think you are onto something here, Jeff. The division started during the Obama years and has only gotten worse. The "civil war" you mentioned is real, and it is here. So far, we have managed to avoid killing each other over our beliefs in what our shameful media has told us is the truth. We have no one to trust except each other now as the media left town long ago.

