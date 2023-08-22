Editor: As I’ve read letters in the News-Herald these past few weeks, it seems that there are a host of experts that live in Lake Havasu. When I read these letters, it always sparks me to do some research to “fact check” what has been printed.
What I have found is that you can tell which news stations they watch.
Most recently I read a letter by a gentleman who questioned a previous writer about his security clearances and if he had them, then he should know who has authority to declassify documents. I’ve gone through some security clearance backgrounds myself, but never have I been educated on who has authority to declassify any documents.
Mainly the education is what you can say or not say and to whom. My curiosity has become peaked by all of the Trump indictments, and if he had authority to declassify documents.
So, I researched it. As the gentleman I referred to, stated there is a process for declassification of documents by designated officials. This is true but the statute refers to those who (are below the authority of the POTUS) classified the document in the first place, or if that person no longer works for the government, then the process is for the designated official who replaced the former official. In my research I have found that in fact, the president does have the authority and can declassify any document he wants. Granted the President does meet in most cases with his staff for their input, but the President has final say so.
I’ve also followed two well respected Constitutional law professors (who incidentally did not vote for Trump, and both are not republicans), and they both say exactly what my research has found, and they both have said that these indictments are civil litigation level at best.
As I mentioned earlier, it depends on which news networks you watch, determines what you are being told, and about whom. FOX is always being chastised for right wing info, and other agencies the left. I watch both side’s, and the left has neglected to even report on what the Biden administration is being investigated for, and the right of course is reporting it.
And to refute a writers statement that democrats aren’t refuting the Biden allegations, if you watch that terrible news station FOX you’d hear the democrats (on video) denying every ounce of actual documented evidence against the Biden’s. Make no mistake, both parties have lost the real meaning of the American Dream and what America was founded on.
Out of all of these letters and opinions and news reports, I’ve come to the conclusion that America was divided as we are now by the Obama administration and we have been thrown back into the 1950’s and 1960’s political arena, and we are in another civil war so to speak, and may never recover from this one.
Jeff Sayre
Lake Havasu City
(6) comments
Are we on the verge of losing this country as we've known it for the past 250 years?
A Civil War soon... Maybe, Probably.
We are witnessing the perfect playbook of a Marxist/Socialist Manifesto here in our country.
You indoctrinate the young, separate the family and divide society.
America is definitely a divided nation, so much so that I’m surprised that the politically correct word cops aren’t demanding that the word “UNITED” be removed for our countries name!
I naively thought that President Obama’s election would bring the nation together, not exacerbate the division. As insane as this sounds, it seems as if the President Biden goes out of his way to exploit class and race warfare and for the life of me I can’t concoct any scenario where a divided nation benefits the future of this country.
We were promised a UNITER and Chief and instead we hear the return of Jim Crow rhetoric, the demoralization of non-union workers, successful entrepreneurs are greedy and everyone isn’t paying their fair share. The final straw for me is being told that the American Dream was a lie and never existed! This country has produced millions of examples of the American Dream being attainable and I’m one of those examples!
Although the American Dream does not offer a “guarantee of success”, it does “guarantee the opportunity for success” and it’s every American’s induvial decision whether they want to exploit that opportunity or squander it; after all, isn’t that all any fair-mind citizen could expect from their county!
Jim
Thanks Jim, I’ve copied you last paragraph for future reference. Mr. Sayre is a retired local firefighter who was a battalion commander I worked with him in public safety for this City and he is a wise man. This Country has survived more divisive times then our current situation and I’m optimistic that our local defenders of the indefensible are seeing a light? They’ve been very scarce the last couple of weeks of unfolding debacles. [thumbup][huh][smile] Deaton
Thank you, Jeff, nicely said...
But, I'm just wondering where and why we haven't heard from the Peanut Gallery on this one yet!?
Or is Morning Joe still on?
Looks like most of the peanut gallery is here…
I think you are onto something here, Jeff. The division started during the Obama years and has only gotten worse. The "civil war" you mentioned is real, and it is here. So far, we have managed to avoid killing each other over our beliefs in what our shameful media has told us is the truth. We have no one to trust except each other now as the media left town long ago.
