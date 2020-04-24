Editor: As I have been reading the letters regarding the coronavirus pandemic and watching the news agencies on television, I find myself no longer able to keep my thoughts to myself.
The straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back was a letter written by Joy A. Mundy wanting to use the police to keep non resident visitors from entering LHC.
This is deeply disturbing to me, as even though we are under a “Declaration of Emergency “ from the POTUS, America is still a Constitutional Republic and citizens, no matter where they’re from, have rights.
We hopefully have not become 1939 Germany in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where we will have to caring permission papers to travel and to enter a state, county, or city. I am quite taken aback at how easily the state and federal authorities have infringed on our Constitutional rights, and how we continue to just fall in line with the mandates that should have been gradually canceled by now.
Although we were in need of the steps taken to “flatten the curve” of this pandemic, it is time to start the recovery process and get America back on track.
This country is divided enough without stooping to the depths of fascism that seems to be in process with some government officials.
We are witnessing that sort of government overreach in Michigan, with their governor telling citizens where they can go and when, and what they are allowed and not allowed to buy in the “essential businesses” that have been allowed to remain in business.
The Democrats and their media outlets have scared this country into submission of basic constitutional rights, and have attacked the first and second amendments directly.
Anytime any party wants to manipulate the Constitutional rights as written or as set in precedence, it gives me a truly sick feeling to my stomach, and angers me to end.
Jeff Sayre
Lake Havasu City
