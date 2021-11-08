Editor: America is witnessing the results of the Democrats’ agenda that they have been promoting since the 1960s. And last Tuesday the agenda was in a sense stopped and the American people put the Democrats on notice. But as usual the Democrats are oblivious to what American citizens want for the USA. As I read the papers and watch the news, it’s so obvious that the real leadership in the Democratic Party isn’t Biden, Harris, Schumer, or Pelosi. It’s the “Squad” and their radical racist/Marxist agenda that has put the Democratic Party into a tail spin and caused much infighting among its members.
On top of this, the administration isn’t taking any responsibility for the Squad’s policies that are running America into the abyss. Biden is blaming the “unvaccinated” for the pandemic continuing, while allowing open borders that has let over 1.8 million illegals into America. And out of that number it’s being reported that up to 20% of them are covid positive.
To solve this problem Biden has mandated every American citizen be vaccinated or lose your job. So far we’re losing what in the early stage of the pandemic, the “essential workers” who were called heroes last year, now they’re covid spreaders. The DOJ has activated the FBI to infiltrate school districts to take out “domestic terrorist patents” who are standing up against the racist Democrat agenda for schools.
Now we find out that the “evil President Trump” is at fault for everything that has happened in America since the Civil War, and it’s going to cost taxpayers $450,000 for each illegal that entered America as reparations for the supposed loss of their kids, regardless of the fact that these kids were sent here on their own by their real parents.
There are so many failed policies to discuss here but there is not enough room in the paper to do so. Why all of this diversion, we should ask? Because the arrests and indictments have started regarding the fake Russia Collusion Conspiracy of 2016, the Afghanistan debacle, that left Americans behind, astronomical tax increases that are coming, and the Hunter Biden investigation.
So as one of the terrible Trump supporters that are still being attacked by the Democrats, I’d just like to point out that all of the problems we as American citizens are dealing with are not Trump’s fault. It’s the fault of everyone who voted for the Biden/Harris ticket to defeat a president that exposed the democrats for what they are, and his “mean tweets.” My Dad used tell me you have to watch what you ask for, you just might get it. Well, thanks to the Biden voters America got what it asked for. I hope you’re happy with the results, because it’s going to get worse in the next three years.
Jeff Sayre
Lake Havasu City
