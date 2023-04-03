Editor: Well, the Democrats have opened a can of worms that they’ll never get the lid back on again. They finally got Trump, in their sick minds anyway. Since 2015 when Trump announced he was running for President, the Democrat leadership has investigated Trump and tried to keep him from running to lead America as the President of the United States. They have gone to great lengths to keep him out of the Oval Office. But, every investigation has lead to a dead end alley that has done nothing but cost Americas taxpayers billions of dollars. The most sad thing about the goal of “getting Trump” at all costs is, there are a handful of Republicans that have bought into this agenda. We have to ask ourselves why has Trump has been like a fox with a band of bloodhounds on his tail? It’s because he knows every skeleton in every closet in Washington DC, and the democrats and RINO republicans are not really after him, they’re after us, the citizens of this great nation and Trump is standing in their way.
What the Democrats fail to realize though, with this Trump indictment, is that the rules of the political game have been changed forever. Until now the unwritten rule has been to leave former presidents alone and move on. They failed with Nixon, but have never learned with that situation. Now sitting and former presidents are fair game along with other high government officials. So, now the Biden family has become fair game for prosecution and to be held accountable for their actions and illegal dealings with other countries. I just hope that now former President Obama and former Senator/Secretary of State Clinton and her husband Bill will all now be held accountable for their illegal activities and be indicted as well, along with whomever will be elected into these offices from here on out.
