Editor: As I read and watch the news I am genuinely dismayed at the agenda that the Democratic Party continues to promote. The Democrats in Virginia have implemented their anti gun agenda with the recent partisan vote to guns at the State Capitol in the name of public safety.
As I researched for the last time a shooting took place at the capitol, I found that there has never been a shooting at the capital building. I did find however there was a shooting at the Kentucky State Capitol in the mid 1800s. The gun issue for the Democrats is but item that they are pushing.
As everyone can see or hear during their campaigns is contrary to what America stands for. Everything the democrats have to offer American citizens is “free stuff” for everyone, a racist agenda, increase taxes (supposedly only in the rich, but we all know how that works), put illegals above American citizens, tear down the wall that Trump has constructed, continue to push for abortion on demand to include infanticide, cut military spending that ultimately depleted our nation’s security, and go back to globalization which costs jobs.
And the impeachment fiasco is a letter onto itself. This is obviously not everything the Democratic Party stands for because I’m limited in the number of words I can use. The point is that they have nothing positive to say about or to offer America. But I will say that if you’re a member of the Democratic Party then you need to really evaluate what your party stands for and either leave it, or take it back from the radical socialist leaders that have hijacked your party and set it and America on a road to total destruction.
Jeff Sayre
Lake Havasu City
(5) comments
Right you are again Rovr, Republicant's have always got to have a boogey man and call people who disagree with them names. Their party hasn't put forth an agenda that furthers the cause of real freedom, democracy and decadency for decades. Fire all republicant's for your country's sake.
Do not be misled by Russian operatives who claim the term “Extremist Democrat Terrorists” is being used by anyone other than one sad little loser living in Western Arizona. Remember intelligence agencies around the world have warned us Russia is once again attempting to mislead the stupid by embedding operatives in media across the nation.
Thank you Jeff! It's easy to see you've done your homework on this subject. "Extremist Democrat Terrorists" are out to destroy America. Why is the media afraid to use this term? Many others do and the numbers are growing.
Gosh, Jeff, you really have been misinformed - must be a FAUX News viewer. Here are just a few things Democrats are responsible for and I invite you to tell me which one(s) you want to do away with along with an explanation why? Okay? Here you go -
The Democratic Party has a long and cherished history of trying to do the most good for the greatest number of people. Here are just a few of their accomplishments –
• Social Security
• Medicare, Medicaid, Healthcare Reform, Food Safety
• New Deal, Great Society, Peace Corp, Vista, Job Corp
• Civil Rights, Women’s Right to Vote, Equal Rights, The Voting Rights Act, Equal Pay Act, Motor Voter
• Consumer Protection, FDIC, Banking and Wall Street Regulations, SEC, Federal Reserve System, Anti-trust Legislation
• Funding for Science, Medical and Engineering Research, Space Exploration, NSF, NIH
• Support for Public Education, Head Start, School Lunch and Breakfast Programs
• NLRB, 8 hr. Work Day/40 hr. Work Week, Overtime, Unemployment
• Protection for the Environment, Increased Numbers and Support of National Parks and Wilderness Areas, Endangered Species Act, FEMA
• Veterans’ Benefits, GI Bill
• UN, NATO, Marshall Plan
• Vehicles Safety Requirements, Reduced Emissions, and Fuel Economy Standards (CAFE)
• TVA, Federal Loan Program, PBS, NPR, the Internet
• Economic Growth (Democratic Presidents: Roosevelt through Obama)
