Editor: I would like to respond to some of the letter writers that have had their letters printed in the last couple of weeks.
I’ve read how we Republicans need to be more accepting of the election of Joe Biden as POTUS, and be kind when we write letters about current events and the POTUS.
But we as Republicans are suppose to accept the results of the 2020 election and jump on board with the “progressive Democrat agenda,” but for the four years years of the Trump administration all we heard from the Democrats was that he was not a legitimate President and he with the help of Russia stole the election.
Well, I have news for all of the Democrats and some elite Republicans who support the Democrats’ agenda. Take a long walk off a short pier! All of the Republicans I know will never support the Marxist agenda currently being pushed onto America, and I know a lot of Democrats who don’t support it either. President Trump was constantly called a dictator by the left wing Democratic mouth piece news media ... but Biden is legislating from the Oval Office. He has signed over 50 executive orders already. Why isn’t Congress doing anything about this? Because they support the anti-Constitutional method of governing that Biden is doing. Since 1965 the Democrats have been attacking the Constitution and trying their best to nullify its authority.
Transparency is not something our government has practiced for decades, and we as citizens need to demand that of our government. When the Democrats stop their Marxist agenda and America-bashing, that will be the day I as an American voter will change my opinion of and my demeanor toward the Democrat Party.
Jeff Sayre
Lake Havasu City
