Editor: I watched the Congressional hearing on censorship. It was very enlightening to say the least. For a long time now the Democrat party has been after former President Trump trying to keep him from running for POTUS in 2024. You can choose one way or the other whether he should be indicted for the crimes he is accused of, or choose not to believe the accusations.
There is one sure thing going on in Washington and that is that there is a double standard judicial system being used by the current administration, the DOJ and the FBI. You can choose to believe that or not.
I am in the belief that what is going on from coast to coast and border to border in America is that the Democrat party (Not All Democrats) is executing its agenda of destroying America to turn it into a “Democratic socialist nation.
The Democrat party is so entrenched in this agenda, it is willing to get people elected and seated into our government that shouldn’t even be living alone, but the party leaders can control them to the point that they are just a vote for the agenda and/or they will spew whatever is on their cue card or the teleprompter. The Congressional hearing for me drove the final mail into America’s coffin with the way every one of the democrat House Representatives attacking and how treated and acted towards one of their own, who was born a Democrat. That is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. running for the Democrat ticket, and the son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of John F. Kennedy, assassinated President in 1963.
When you see the Democrats attacking their own, as they did at the hearing, it was obvious that RFK Jr. Doesn’t fit the narrative of a good Democrat that toes the line and follows the agenda without question. RFK Jr. has been censored on social media and accused of being a racist and an anti semite. This is why he was called to be a witness in front of the Congressional hearing.
As usual what he actually said to the press, and what the Democrat representatives tried to portray what he said is two different things. They were so bad that one Democrat Representative made a motion for the Congressional Committee to go into executive session so America wouldn’t hear what they termed as hate speech. RFK Jr’s “hate speech” consisted of him defending himself and explaining what he really said. Strange the Democrats wanted to censor a witness at the censorship hearing. In my opinion the reason the Democrats attacked RFK Jr. Is two fold.
One he doesn’t buy into the current democrats agenda for America, and two, if he were to get elected, he would have access to the JFK and the RFK files. It was obvious the Democrats are scared to have all of America find out what really happened in 1963 and 1968.
(11) comments
HG... Oh Please... Cowards and Phony Patriots!!
Is that the best you can do?
I'm pretty sure you watched the X-rated Nancy Pelosi version of the January 6th Insurrection that our (yours and mine) tax dollars paid Hollywood directors to compile so YOU can completely and sincerely understand what a REAL TRUMP INSURRECTION looks like.
Do you feel better now?
Jeff... I'm with you, I watch many of the Congressional sessions. Not really into the diatribe New outlets, not even Fox!! Watching Congress in action is understanding just how jacked up this Country of ours really is.
What I found scary was watching Stacy Plasketts, her speech writer!! That seemed to be almost out of the twilight zone.
Anyway, I think you made an understatement as to the DNC being scared of RFK Jr.
They are Terrified of this man!
Over the years, I've learned people who scream the loudest and make unsubstantiated accusations, they are guilty of the accusation!
Democratic socialist nation is what the demorats are doing to this once great nation it all started with Obama and knuckle head sleepy I don`t know where I`m at Biden !
Jeff I'm with you. The demorat party has turned into something that is pure evil. They are so consumed with power and will settle for nothing else. It amasses me that their are people who have been demorats for a long time still support their party. The demorat party is not the party from the past when they were for the working people. It's all about control now even to the point that they attack free speech. We have witnessed their evil agenda during the supreme court nominations. Can't forget how they has attacked Donald Trump for the last several years. Now with all the sham indictments against Trump it just goes to show you how terrified they are of Trump getting back in office. They know they haven't got a chance in h-ll to get him convicted but that's not their goal. Their goal is to have him tied up with BS court hearings to keep him off the campaign trail. These people are pure evil and need to be stopped.
So roger, how do you propose these people be stopped?
Roger - You’re all hat and no horse… What are you so triggered and scared about?
Roger — There are tapes of Trump admitting he committed crimes not to mention plenty of witness testimony, documentary evidence and videos that show he committed crimes. How is this a sham? Why shouldn’t Donald Trump be held responsible for crimes he committed?
[thumbup][thumbup] Mohave, no matter how many crimes committed, the least is watching the capitol being attacked by a crowd he cheered on and letting his people destroy federal property and doing nothing for over 2 hours. I don't know of any patriot that would let watch their home be attacked and just watch let alone the nations capitol.
Fred, I agree. How could anyone call themselves a patriot while ignoring what we all saw with our own eyes at Our Capitol on Jan. 6th. Cowards and Phony Patriots...
“how do you propose these people be stopped?” (Pantsload) I suggest in the normal process of voting as we have done for the last 234 years! [batman], I believe the saying is “Is all hat and no cattle”? Come’on man get it right! Triggered and scared of you, I don’t think so? Crone, you say there are all sorts video’s of the DJT lies, but you never provide a location or link to all this “evidence”, why is that? [thumbup][love][whistling][rolleyes][wink] Deaton
Deaton — I don’t provide links because I thought you were smart enough to Google it yourself if you really wanted to know. All you have to do is Google “Trump on audiotape admitting he didn’t declassify the classified documents in his possession when he was President, that he knew he was illegally possessing them and that he didn’t have authority to pass these classified docs around to guests at Maralago”. Who are you kidding Deaton, you wouldn’t check links that I put up anyway because you only trust RSBN, Newsmax and Fox for your “news” and right now they’re too busy trying to smear Joe Biden with his adult son’s deeds to cover Trumpy's 3 indictments. What’s really ironic is that these MAGA outlets and Republicans are trying to paint Trump as an innocent victim that Joe Biden is trying to take out of the running before the 2024 election but if you recall, Trump was impeached in January 2020 (1st one) for denying aid to Ukraine unless or until they came out with a statement that Joe Biden was involved in dirty dealings there so he could take Joe Biden out before the 2020 election. As recently demonstrated by our Board of Supervisors and elected Representatives re: Grand Canyon monument designation, the Republicans have no problem creating a narrative and spectacle to promote their lies. The question is — why do you keep believing them?
