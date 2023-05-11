Editor: There has been three major steps by the Democrats recently to drive the final nail into the coffin that they’ve manufactured for America. The democrats have started a campaign to impeach Supreme Court Justice Thomas based on their manufactured accusations of him receiving illegal graft from friends that are in the millionaires.

Their disgusting attack on this fine man during his confirmation hearing wasn’t enough, so the Democrats have started their usual campaign of destroy the character of their foe to get the news media and their base behind them.

