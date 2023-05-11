Editor: There has been three major steps by the Democrats recently to drive the final nail into the coffin that they’ve manufactured for America. The democrats have started a campaign to impeach Supreme Court Justice Thomas based on their manufactured accusations of him receiving illegal graft from friends that are in the millionaires.
Their disgusting attack on this fine man during his confirmation hearing wasn’t enough, so the Democrats have started their usual campaign of destroy the character of their foe to get the news media and their base behind them.
They are now in the process of expanding their campaign to include Justice Kavanaugh.
This campaign is just to create two vacancies on the SCOTUS bench so they can appoint their own liberal activist Justices to assist them in completing their agenda of “fundamentally transforming America”, that was started under the Obama administration. Just this week, democrats have introduced a bill to make Washington DC the 51st state.
Should this bill pass and be put on Biden’s desk, America will have a 51st state which would create at least one more House seat and two more Senate seats. We all know that with the registered voter pool being 95% Democrat, this would give the Democrats more liberal activist votes in Congress.
I am, however not sure this move is actually constitutional, but that doesn’t matter to the Democrat party. Another transformation step would be accomplished. The third major step the Democrats are trying to take is rid America of paper money and coins, and turn our economy to become digital. With this would come total control over all Americans’ money. We would no longer be able to control our monies ourselves. The government (the IRS) would have total access to every purchase we make, and give the IRS new found taxing abilities.
This control could go as far as the government decides how much money will be put on your digital card, and they control how you spend it, where you spend it, and how much you get to spend. I don’t know about you, but I believe our government is practicing the type of government that our forefathers fought against in the revolution, and the whole reason we have a Constitution and a Bill of Rights, with the first two Amendments strategically placed to let our government know that “we the people” are in charge. Not the way the process has been and is currently being practiced.
