Editor: The Democrat party must think the American public is brain dead. In fact if you really listen to what they are saying, you can pick up on what their next move is. About six weeks ago Joe Biden was addressing the media talking about the covid-19 pandemic, and how the initial response back in 2020 wasn’t very good, but we have learned a lot which has prepared us for the next pandemic. That comment told me that we were in for an extension of the covid pandemic. If anyone reading this remembers Dr. Fauci being interviewed in 2015 or 2016, he stated that the next POTUS will have to deal with a pandemic. Miraculously Trump had to do just that. When Joe Biden made his statement it frustrated me to no end! Two weeks later the “Delta variant” surfaced, and the plan was unleashed.
Ever since, he has been pushing masks again, even for the vaccinated, and made a statement the other day that we as a country may have to go back to a shutdown. Well, this will probably happen around October or November, and last until after November 2022. America will probably also see another mass mailing of ballots, so people won’t have to be “exposed to the Delta Variant while waiting in line to vote.
This is why the Democrats are pushing the “For the people” House Bill so hard. America has had 1.8 million illegals come into our country since January (according to reports from the news media), and it is estimated that 10% of them are infected with covid. Have you asked yourself why the border is open and Biden is letting thousands into our country and shipping them all over to particular states and letting them loose with no accountability? In the “For the people voting bill” the illegals get amnesty and an open path to citizenship.
You might wonder what’s next? Voter registration for 1.8 to 2 million new citizens. Now you can discount everything that is printed in this letter as conspiracy theory, or you can think about what has been going on in Washington DC and across the blue states of this great nation, our schools and even our work places, and start to really take a long hard look at the direction America is being led. The next two years have become crucial to America keeping its Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees us as citizens of this great nation. The next 2 elections will either keep America as a Constitutional Republic or turn it into a democratic socialist nation, a covert term for a Marxist nation. It’s up to us voters.
Jeff Sayre
Lake Havasu City
