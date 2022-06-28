Editor: I was going to dedicate this letter to listing the accomplishments that Joe Biden has made to improve America and the political situation in our country, but there are no accomplishments that have improved anything in our country. However, there are a few things that Joe Biden and the democrats have either done or are in the process of doing that are continuing to tear down our country, everyone's morale and divided the country more than it has ever been. The inflation rate is fast approaching 9%, the Democrats with Biden's approval have increased our debt by 6 trillion dollars, Biden has gotten us into another proxy war with Russia, he completely bungled the retreat from Afghanistan and left them with 80 billion dollars of weapons for the Taliban utilize and made them the third best supplied military in the world.
He has undone everything President Trump put into place to build America back into the Super Power it once was. With his energy policies he has put a tourniquet around the neck of the entire population, the corporate world and worst of all, our military. The Democrats and the RINOs in the Senate have just passed a law that goes against the second amendment of the Constitution that will be used by the democrats to disarm Americans, while they send weapons to Ukraine so the Ukrainian government can completely arm their citizens, which by the way, if Ukraine would not have listened to the Obama administration, they wouldn't have given up their nuclear weapons or their right to keep and bear arms, with the promise that the US would protect them from an invasion from Russia.
Jeff Sayre
Lake Havasu City
