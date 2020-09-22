Editor: This letter is in regard to two recent letters in the paper from Norma Lembach and Dick C. Davis. Starting with Norma’s letter, I’ll agree that Labor Day is a holiday celebrating the working people in America and give them the recognition they deserve. America does have a Constitution that allows people the freedom to celebrate anyway they see the need.
Having a boat parade to either honor President Trump or campaign for him is a Constitutional right in the First Amendment. I personally can support the parades that took place all over America, because President Trump respects and celebrates the working people of America.
He has proven that through numerous methods such as personally thanking us during his campaign speeches, bringing back manufacturing and developing millions of jobs that previous administrations have sent overseas, and giving tax cuts (that yes, give corporations tax cuts, which developed jobs, and creates more tax revenue for the government). It’s basic mathematics.
... As for Dick and Norma’s comment about what President Trump supposedly said about our fallen military heroes — that they were “losers and suckers” — it’s totally false. The mainstream Trump-hating news media never came out with who actually said Trump said this. But, John Bolton and General Kelly’s chief of staff stated on camera that this report was totally false. I would like to point out that both Bolton and Kelly do not like Trump, and left his staff. ... The Democrat news agencies only had anonymous sources, that they always have.
Now I would like to state why Trump has support for his presidency from us stupid flag-carrying, mask-less, Trump cult members.
First, for 20 years America has had to listen to the Democrats complain, run down, and show hate and discontent for America with their continual accusations of America is a racist country, all Republicans are bigots, racists and xenophobes. The Democrats have continually accused Republicans of wanting dirty water, bankrupt Social Security, and want to end healthcare for 30 million people. And the list goes on.
In the meantime, Democrats have done nothing but investigate Trump and anyone connected to him for his entire campaign and time in office. Of which nothing has been substantiated.
But the Democrats have continually used the courts to void the voter when they don’t get their way, passed a law in California that makes pedophilia legal as long as there isn’t more that 10 years between the adult and the child, supported the Antifa/BLM riots, started more investigations, turned on every political figure in DC who supports the president and the Constitution, attacked the First and Second amendments since 1965, put activist judges in the federal courts, lied about helping the middle class, lied about helping the minority communities, and has done absolutely nothing to improve anything in America since the Clinton Presidency.
So you see, folks, us Trump supporters have had it to our eyebrows with the Democrat agenda of tearing down a great country and a great civilization that occupies this great country.
Jeff Sayre
Lake Havasu City
This opinion will cause Little Robert much additional pain in his bad shoulder.
