Editor: Before Liz Cheney was ousted from her position from her role as the third-ranking Republican in House leadership, she made a statement that everyone should agree to: “Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar.” With her ouster, every Republican who voted to remove her, and every Republican who has remained silent about the Big Lie of Trump—his ridiculous claim about election fraud—now owns this lie. You need to remember this fact when considering who to vote for at the local or national level. Find out whether each and every candidate running for office in the next several years spoke up against this lie. If he or she did not, and you vote for this candidate, you will be among those who embolden the liar and perpetuate the lie.
Jeff Sturges
Sierra Vista
