Editor: This is regards to the full page ad in Sunday’s paper, with all three hospitals saying how bad covid-19 is and how bad it could get. They want everyone to get vaccinated but havasu regional medical center is allowing there own employees to claim religious beliefs for not getting vaccinated. Email from the hospital states all the employees have to do is fill out form claiming religious beliefs and you don’t any proof what so ever. How can a “community hospital “ want its citizens to get vaccinated but not their own employees? Yes, I work at the hospital, and I am disgusted by this.
Jeffrey Hanson
Lake Havasu City
