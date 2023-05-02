Editor: Kandi, Kandi, Kandi, you need to stop watching Fox Entertainment, which you call Fox News. It has been proven — even Rupert Murdoch said it, under oath — that the 2020 election was free, fair and not stolen and his news anchors endorsed the false claims that have so damaged our democracy. Rupert Murdoch also admitted, under oath, that Jeanine Pirro, Dobbs and Hannity endorsed the false claims “on air.” But Fox entertainment will keep Tucker Carlson until they start losing sponsors. Of course, you will hear none of this on Fox Entertainment or NewsMax. If you won’t watch ABC, CBS or NBC, check out BBC. You’ll hear the truth of Fox Entertainment.
Jenni Pizzino
Hmm...
A fair election only exists with those willing to play fair.
It’s pathetic to think individuals like “Jenni Pizzino” allows states to change voting laws during an election.
It’s more pathetic for individuals like her to think
That a contributing American can’t provide a state I.D.!
If people like Jenni cared about American democracy she’d make damn sure their part of our Republic!
